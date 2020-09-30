Lytton RCMP looking for air compressor stolen from worksite

Plus a motorcyclist had a novel excuse for some exceedingly excessive speed

Have you seen this compressor, which was stolen from a worksite near Lytton? If so, or if you have any information about its theft or whereabouts, Lytton RCMP would like to hear from you. (Photo credit: Lytton RCMP)

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 83 calls for service between Sept. 3 and Sept. 23, including 28 traffic-related calls.

Green thumb a little too good

On Sept. 5 a Lytton resident found his gardening skills called into question when we harvested his eight cannabis plants for him. A reminder regarding the changes in the cannabis law: a home may grow four plants indoors. And yes, the home owner was ticketed.

Charges following ATV roll-over

Also on Sept. 5, we responded to an ATV roll-over near Pasaulko Lake. We found injured riders at the hospital in Lytton and later located the driver at her home. The investigation concluded with the driver being served a 90-day driving prohibition.

Novel excuse for excessive speed

Midday on Sept. 6, a motorcyclist from Maple Ridge was stopped on Highway 12 travelling at 91km over the speed limit. Yes, 171 km/h in an 80 km/h zone! I am told that the motorcycle was one of the fastest production bikes.

I know most of you are shaking your heads right now. It gets worse. His reason: he was trying to flush a bug out of his eye. Yep, he lost his motorcycle.

Air compressor stolen

On Sept. 9 we received a complaint from the rock scaling crew west of Lytton on the Trans-Canada. Thieves stole a $20,000 air compressor that had been left at the worksite over the Labour Day long weekend. Although the trailered compressor had the wheels and trailer tongue removed, the dedicated crooks managed to steal it.

The Doosan XP375 compressor has Dynamite Construction stickers on it. If you saw any suspicious activity around this time, please call us at (250) 455-2225.

Got some ’splaining to do

Also on Sept. 9, a Spences Bridge resident who was returning from Merritt was found to be driving while prohibited. He was arrested, his girlfriend’s vehicle was impounded, and he was charged. No word on how he explained losing the vehicle.

Unhappy visitors

On Sept. 19 we attended to an assault that occurred at a hotel in Lytton. The young couple, from Delta, had been drinking and got into an argument over a text message, which resulted in a physical altercation. The young man spent the night in cells and was released in the morning on conditions to have no contact with the victim. There is a court date pending.

No ’splaining to do

On Sept. 20 a young Surrey driver was stopped for speeding by one of our officers. The 24-year-old was travelling at 150 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. It was not necessary for him to explain to his girlfriend, the registered owner and passenger, why the vehicle was impounded.

Little return on investment

On Sept. 22, at approximately 2 a.m., thieves hooked on to the cash drop box at Goldpan Provincial Park and hauled it out of the ground. The thieves loaded it into a vehicle and took off with their treasure. We expect that the heavy box will be dumped nearby by the crooks. If you have any information on suspicious activity in the park around that time, or find the box, please let us know. It is suspected that their work may have netted them $10.

Rocks on road

The recent heavy rainfall has resulted in a lot of rocks falling on the highway. On Sept. 24, a driver blew two tires at the Jackass Summit on sharp rocks. Be careful. Slow down.

Be COVID-19 aware

We continue to be cautious regarding COVID-19 and follow the government’s advice that the numbers may increase.

If you have information about any Lytton police files or crimes, call Lytton RCMp at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



