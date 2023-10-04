Lytton River Festival returns over Thanksgiving weekend

The Lytton River Festival returns over the Thanksgiving weekend for two days of free, family-friendly events, including music, storytelling, crafts, games, a Thanksgiving feast, and the always popular chicken poop bingo. (Photo credit: Lytton River Festival) This year’s Lytton River Festival will give attendees a chance to visit the confluence of the Fraser and Thompson rivers. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The Lytton River Festival – an important cultural and community event for nearly 20 years – is taking place over the Thanksgiving weekend, and has a spiritual focus this year: reconnecting with the iconic Fraser and Thompson rivers that meet nearby. The event also celebrates cultural heritage and community resilience, and will culminate with a Thanksgiving feast on Oct. 8, following two days of free events and activities.

The festival traditionally takes place on the Labour Day weekend in September, but has been cancelled or postponed due to wildfires or wildfire risk each year since fire destroyed much of Lytton in June 2021.

“Fire risk has subsided to the point where we can again safely host the festival,” says Jessoa Lightfoot, festival president and Lytton Village Councillor. “And to celebrate the season, we’re going to host a community feast on Thanksgiving Sunday.”

The festival celebrates the people and culture of the two major rivers that meet at Lytton, the Thompson and Fraser. This year, Lytton First Nation Elder Byron Spinks — who is also a councillor with LFN — will be standing next to the river, near a log fire to fend off the autumn chill, and sharing stories, legends, and lessons learned by the Nlaka’pamux people over the thousands of years that they have lived on the rivers’ shores.

“The Lytton River Festival is fun — filled with food, dance, music, arts, and crafts — but ultimately it’s about the rivers,” Spinks says. “The power of the river and the power of our history will help those who want to reflect, find peace, heal, and think as they reconnect to the river.”

As an Nlaka’pamux elder, secretary with the New Pathways to Gold Society, and a story-teller/event manager at the nearby Tuckkwiowhum Village First Nations Heritage Site, Spinks is an expert in local lore and Nlaka’pamux knowledge.

“The river is like the lifeblood that runs through our communities,” he says. “We are blessed with all the gifts given by our creator, and we would like to share some of them.”

Spinks will be by the river on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8. Attendees will be transported to the site at the confluence of the two rivers via hourly departures from the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux School gym (noon to 3 p.m.).

As well as trips to the rivers’ confluence, the rescheduled event will feature music, dancing, children’s events, cultural displays, and more. Events begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 with adult “make and take” sessions led by Indigenous artisans. Participants in the make-and-take sessions will be able to learn traditional beading and other skills, and then take their artwork home with them. The sessions run until 3 p.m.

Kids’ activities — including carnival games, button art, a photo booth, face-painting, a prize table, and more — take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 7, and there will be popcorn and cotton candy available. At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday live entertainment begins, with Dances with Wolfgang (5:30 to 7 p.m.), Buffalo Wild (7 to 8:30 p.m.), and Ritchie and the Fendermen (8:30 to 10 p.m.).

On Sunday, Oct. 8 there will be a display featuring more than a dozen Indigenous artisans and their work, as well as more face painting and children’s crafts, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local author Meghan Fandrich will also be on hand during that time with copies of her new book Burning Sage: Poems From the Lytton Fire.

The always-popular Chicken Poop Bingo is back from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., so bring your toonies and check out the new bingo pen. From 2 to 4:30 p.m. there will be live music from local performers, and the event culminates in the community feast: a traditional Thanksgiving dinner of turkey, ham, and all the trimmings. There is no charge for dinner (or any of the events), but attendees are invited to share the bounty of the season by bringing a dessert donation to add to the feast.

Community member Desirèe Peters will be cooking the Thanksgiving feast, preparing eight turkeys, two hams and much, much more.

“I can’t wait to make a huge meal for the community,” she says. “It’s literally my dream come true: feeding people in a happy setting as a community.”

The Lytton River Festival is open to everyone, but organizers are advising attendees to plan their accommodation and supplies carefully, as Lytton still has very limited accommodation and limited access to groceries and supplies. All events except for Byron Spinks’ riverside presentations will take place at Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux School (1675 St. Georges Road off Highway 12).

Lytton