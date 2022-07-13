Lytton River Festival will bounce back from last year’s fire with 2 celebration days

Photo of Lytton River Festival main stage 2018, found on Facebook.

Lytton River Festival will rise again with not one, but two, full days of celebrations this year after last season’s devastating wildfire.

This year’s festival will be held at a new location, on the Nlaka’pamux territory of Lytton First Nation, Aug. 27 and 28 at the Stein Valley Nlakapamux School and grounds.

It will feature children’s activities, a bouncy castle, music, games, sports, and arts and crafts, including cultural demonstrations and day-long adult ‘Make and Take’ sessions led by Indigenous artisans, a news release said.

“We’re very excited to get the festival back on track after last year’s cancellation due to the wildfire,” says Nonie McCann, festival secretary. “This will be a smaller event, and although outside visitors are more than welcome, accommodation and food in the Lytton area is still very limited.”

The Lytton River Festival is a celebration of Lytton people and culture and the area’s two defining rivers, the Fraser and Thompson, and the thousands of years of history associated with those great waterways.

The planning committee is working hard on this event and is still looking for vendors and performers, according to festival president Jessoa Lightfoot.

“This is an ideal festival for those who can drive to the school grounds, have friends with accommodation in the area, or who can camp or book local accommodation in advance,” McCann said.

