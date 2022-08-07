A file photo of the Granville Street entertainment district, where a machete attack inside a rooming house Saturday (Aug. 6) left four people seriously injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A file photo of the Granville Street entertainment district, where a machete attack inside a rooming house Saturday (Aug. 6) left four people seriously injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Machete attack at Vancouver rooming house leaves 4 with ‘life-altering’ injuries: police

Suspect also injured after police shot him

Police shot a man at a Vancouver rooming house Saturday (Aug. 6) night, after he reportedly set his suite on fire and then attacked four people with a machete.

The Vancouver Police Department says officers were initially called to the Granville entertainment district, near Smithe Street, around 10 p.m. for a report of the suite fire. While en route, though, things escalated with the man allegedly attacking four people in the rooming house with a machete.

When officers arrived, they shot at the man and injured him, according to VPD. He was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The four victims were also taken to hospital, but with far more serious injuries. VPD says they will likely be life-altering.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now investigating VPD’s actions. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious injury or death.

READ ALSO: 18-year-old killed in gang-related shooting on Burnaby highway: police

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceVancouver

Previous story
Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek fire continues to burn

Just Posted

(from l) Andy May and Communities in Bloom judges Floortje Molenaar and Dustin de Jongh had a look at some of the regional trails and facilities during their recent visit to Clinton. (Photo credit: Yvette May)
Best of Clinton on display for BC Communities in Bloom judges

A hose reel was stolen from Historic Hat Creek Ranch overnight on Thursday, Aug. 4. (Photo credit: Hat Creek Ranch)
Public asked to be on the lookout for equipment stolen from Hat Creek Ranch

Cow Moose Sign Project founder Dan Simmons is thrilled the provincial government is stopping the antlerless moose hunt in Region 7. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow Moose Sign Project founder applauds B.C.’s decision to protect cow moose in Omineca region

The long-gone Sumallo Lodge on Highway 3 east of Hope, which played a role in the Hope Slide tragedy in January 1965, as seen in a photolog from July 21, 1966. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Vintage video logs of B.C.’s highways a vivid trip back in time