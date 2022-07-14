RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Mackenzie RCMP issue warning after man armed with rifle last seen walking into trail

Mounties asking residents to stay away from Morfee Lake Road and trail system

Mounties are looking for an armed man at large in the northern community of Mackenzie, B.C.

Mackenzie RCMP officers were called to Lost Lake Trail just after 6:30 p.m. from a caller who said their friend had showed up on the trail, armed with a rifle, and was acting strangely.

Shortly after the local man, 39, disappeared into the extensive trail system, several shots were heard. A shelter in place warning was declared, but has since been lifted.

Police are asking everyone to avod the trails east of the town, as well as Morfee Lake Road, while the search for the suspect continues.

Given the man was armed, the North District Emergency Response Team is assisting in the search.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mackenzie RCMP at 250-997-3288.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
