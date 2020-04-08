Air ambulance flew a boy from a Lumby home to Kelowna General Hospital, where he died Sunday, April 5. (Black Press file photo)

Major crimes investigating sudden death of North Okanagan child

The 8 year old was flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

Investigations are continuing into the sudden death of a young boy from a home in Lumby over the weekend.

“The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of an eight-year-old boy, who passed away at Kelowna General Hospital on April 5, 2020,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Vernon North Okanagan Rural RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services at an address in the Lumby area. The child was flown by BC air ambulance to Kelowna that evening and pronounced deceased during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 5.

To respect the privacy of the deceased the boy’s name will not be released.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information for release at this time.

READ MORE: Coronavirus cancels Lumby and Cherryville’s biggest events

READ MORE: Former Lumby councillor fondly remembered

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 world update: Joy in Wuhan as lockdown lifted; Pope denounces profiteers
Next story
Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Just Posted

Ashcroft medical clinic switches to phone and video consultations

X-ray and blood labs remain open, plus a new doctor is accepting patients

COVID-19 info: New phone line connects local residents with support and services

Black Press is providing full coverage of the COVID-19 virus (also known… Continue reading

Ashcroft couple show their community cares, one heart at a time

Village joins World of Hearts movement with colourful displays

Ashcroft mayor urges citizens to be well-informed during COVID-19 pandemic

Facing the challenge of COVID-19 and keeping the community safe is the goal of mayor Barbara Roden

Ashcroft CiB plant swap takes on a new look and will last longer

Swap will go on over several days in a new location in Ashcroft

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

Major crimes investigating sudden death of North Okanagan child

The 8 year old was flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan

Premier John Horgan says forms must be filled out by travellers

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Most Read