Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.

Police arrested a man on Monday afternoon after he was involved in a disturbance at a downtown bank. He was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation before he was released with conditions.

On Tuesday morning, police got reports of a man who had driven a white Chevrolet Silverado on the lawn of the B.C. legislature just after 7 a.m. After identifying the vehicle, VicPD officers recognized the driver as the man from Monday’s arrest. Officers also learned the man had reportedly made concerning and threatening statements and was potentially in possession of “several firearms.”

READ: Altercation led to pedestrian death near Uptown centre, Saanich police say

Officers then located the man in the 500-block of David Street just after noon on Tuesday and emergency response team officers arrested him without incident. The man remains in custody and faces recommended charges that include uttering threats and mischief.

Police say the man was also involved in a road rage incident in Saanich where he confronted a woman while in his truck sometime on May 31 or June 1. Nobody was physically injured during any of the incidents involving the man.

Anyone who had an encounter with a man driving a white, 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Truck between May 31 and June 1 or has information about the incidents is asked to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ: Victoria masseur charged with sexual assault stemming from incident at Fort Street business

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD