Kamloops Mounties had a house on Royal Avenue surrounded for about five hours on Wednesday night (Aug. 22). (Kimberley Webster/Contributed KTW)

Man arrested following 5-hour standoff with B.C. RCMP

Mounties cordoned off the area and used a police negotiator

  • Aug. 23, 2018 9:10 a.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

A five-hour standoff in North Kamloops began after Mounties were told someone was being held against their will in a house.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police received information on Wednesday afternoon that a person was being confined to a house in the 400-block of Royal Avenue.

As a result, Mounties cordoned off the area, called in the emergency response team and employe the use of a police negotiator, evacuating some neighbours from their homes in the process.

Shelkie said officers managed to call out several people from the home — including the the person allegedly being held against their will — but a man remained inside and refused to leave.

The man, a 25-year-old Kamloops resident known to police, was finally arrested just after 11 p.m. Charges are pending.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau pledges to close gaps between cities, First Nations on wildfires
Next story
Prime Minister visits wildfire crews as hundreds of blazes burn in B.C.

Just Posted

RCMP and CVSE went ‘above and beyond’ to rescue people stranded by mudslides

Eighteen people were rescued safely after mudslides hit Highway 99.

Two dozen people evacuated from homes following mudslides

Evacuees cannot return home until a geotech analysis is reviewed.

Cache Creek landfill extension delayed until summer 2019

Recent rainfall events have caused problems at the existing landfill site.

When it comes to proportional representation, MLA says that every vote counts now

Part two of an interview with Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart.

Local News Briefs: Get your dancing shoes on for a new season from Krush Dance Company

Plus a free bookkeeping workshop, Music and Magic in the Park, a Kids’ Arts Festival, and more.

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

The film Alpha is set 20,000 years ago

B.C. Little Leaguers to be honoured at Blue Jays game; PM offers congratulations

Surrey baseball entourage ready to fly home after being on the road for more than a month

Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat in Kelowna remains active and ongoing at this time.

‘Grocerants’ on the rise as supermarkets try to lure shoppers to linger longer

Diners at the new T&T destination receive gloves — no cutlery — and sit in the seafood department

Prime Minister visits wildfire crews as hundreds of blazes burn in B.C.

Three structures were lost as a wildfire skipped through the middle of Lower Post

Man arrested following 5-hour standoff with B.C. RCMP

Mounties cordoned off the area and used a police negotiator

Trudeau pledges to close gaps between cities, First Nations on wildfires

Municipalities work with province on wildfires, while First Nations are federal responsibility

Hiking reservations pitched for B.C. parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

Politicians, conservationists are seeking new ways to balance protecting environment with tourism

Most Read