Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a park Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police Department headquarters is seen in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Vancouver police say a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a park Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged with second-degree murder in Vancouver’s fourth homicide

Eric Kim is charged with second-degree murder in connection to death in Vancouver’s Crab Park

Police say a 26-year-old has been charged in the death of a man in Vancouver’s Crab Park.

Vancouver police say in a news release Sunday that officers responded to reports of a man being assaulted Saturday morning.

They say 45-year-old Andrew Wadden of Vancouver was found with life-threatening injuries and died at the scene.

Police say Eric Kim is charged with second-degree murder.

They say this is the city’s fourth homicide of the year.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: First-degree murder charges laid in 2018 death of six-year-old Port Alberni boy

CrimeVancouver

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Metro Vancouver slammed with $2.229 per litre gas over Mother’s Day weekend
Next story
Campaign Life Coalition calls Abbotsford leadership hopeful ‘cancel culture’ victim

Just Posted

Environment Canada issued special statements on Saturday morning, May 7, warning about the potential for flurries on Highways 3 and 5. (DriveBC Highway Webcam)
Snow alerts in effect this weekend for Coquihalla, Highway 3: Environment Canada

An artist’s rendering of the proposed new Eco-Depot serving Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area, which will open this August. (Photo credit: TNRD)
New hours coming for TNRD Eco-depots

New information from the 2021 Census of Canada shows that local communities are getting older. (Photo credit: Nick Youngson/Picpedia.org)
Census figures show local communities are getting older

Interior Health has made changes to lab services in Clinton and Ashcroft. (Photo credit: pixabay)
Interior Health makes changes to labratory services in Clinton and Ashcroft