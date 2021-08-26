Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Vancouver police service dog Mando (Vancouver police handout)

Man facing charges after biting police dog during altercation on Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children

A 32-year-old man is facing possible charges after a Vancouver police dog was bitten while helping officers respond to a threatening situation on the Downtown Eastside

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. in a social housing complex for women and children. It’s alleged the man threatened several people and kicked at a resident’s door.

When police arrived, the suspect fled before being tracked down at a building near Keefer and Abbott streets.

The suspect allegedly resisted arrest and bit police service dog Mando, which was assisting in the arrest. With help from the injured dog, officers were able to gain control of the man and place him in handcuffs.

The suspect was bitten by the police dog and treated at hospital. Mando has minor injuries.

Because the man has not been formally charged, his identity has not been released.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeVancouver

Previous story
Fall brings mixed bag of weather for Western Canada

Just Posted

Residents drive past fire crews as they return to Logan Lake on Aug. 19, a week after the community was evacuated because of the Tremont Creek wildfire. (Photo credit: TNRD)
Two major wildfires in B.C.’s southern Interior now classified as ‘being held’

A soccer ball sits on a grassy field. (Pixabay photo)
Interior Health reverses team sports restriction

Interior Health is planning to repatriate care home residents who were evacuated from seven communities, including 100 Mile House. (File photo).
Interior Health starts ‘repatriation’ of long-term care residents

Five candidates are running in the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding, which includes Clinton. (Photo credit: The Canadian Press/Peter Power)
Update: Five candidates vie for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo seat