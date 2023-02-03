Abbotsford Police and IHIT are investigating a homicide near the end of Mt. Lehman Road. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police and IHIT are investigating a homicide near the end of Mt. Lehman Road. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion

Abbotsford Police say Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are taking over case

A homicide is being investigated in Abbotsford after shots were fired during a home invasion, at what turned out to be a drug lab.

Abbotsford Police (APD) were called out to the home invasion in the 7000 block of Nicholson Avenue, where the shots were fired, just after 4 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived they found one man had been killed. While they investigated, they discovered the drug lab at the rural property. There are several outbuildings but police activity appears to the focused on the house, which is not visible from the main road.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is in the preliminary stages of investigating and will be transitioning the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Sgt. Paul Walker with the APD said that early indications suggest that this incident is targeted, and the public is not at risk. He added that additional resources are being deployed to the scene to assist in this “complex investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area are asked to call the IHIT Infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

READ MORE: Video released of man robbing Abbotsford vape store at gunpoint

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrimeHomicide

Previous story
Friday BC Ferries sailings cancelled as gale-force winds expected to thrash marine areas

Just Posted

Quesnel Lake is a major tributary of the Fraser River and one of the deepest fjord lakes in the world, and a fishing destination lake for many. (Angie Mindus file photo)
Mount Polley Mine effluent permit extended for discharge into Quesnel Lake

Drylands Arena in Ashcroft is in the running in the Kraft Hockeyville competition, with the winner receiving $250,000 for artena upgrades. (pictured) Ashcroft Legion branch president Darrin Curran (l) presenting a cheque for $2,000 to Thompson-Cariboo Minor Hockey Association president Kris Billy in January 2021, to assist the association with operating costs. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Ashcroft’s Drylands Arena in the running for Kraft Hockeyville competition

UNBC’s nursing program is expanding with a new location in Prince George (Submitted photo)
Two-year nursing program to start this fall in Prince George

RCMP are seeking information about this suspect who robbed the Quesnel CIBC on Feb. 1 just before 5 p.m.(photo submitted)
Masked man robs CIBC bank in Quesnel