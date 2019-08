The move could see up to 20 charter schools come to the province

A Campbell River man has launched a petition to bring charter schools to B.C., according to Elections BC.

The electoral agency said Robert Harvey Bray received his petition sheets Monday for his initiative.

Bray wants to bring up to 20 charter schools, which would receive government funding but operate outside the usual B.C. educational curriculum, to the province. They are not religiously affiliated.

Currently, the only province in Canada to have charter schools is Alberta.

More to come.

