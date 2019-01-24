Man shot by police during arrest in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C has been called to Kelowna

UPDATE: 8:26 p.m.

RCMP are confirming shots were fired by police officers near the Orchard Park Shopping Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

One man was injured in the incident and transported to hospital in Kelowna.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has deployed investigators to the officer-involved-shooting.

According to police at approximately 3 p.m., officers attempted to apprehend a man in Kelowna. During this interaction, shots were fired by police.

Any potential witnesses of this incident are asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

———

UPDATE: 4:28 p.m.

The Independent Investigations Office is reporting that they are being deployed to Kelowna for an officer involved shooting.

Police are clearing the area near the CIBC and the public is being told to stay away from the Cooper Road and Highway 97 intersection of the mall parking lot.

A black Dodge remains on scene, behind police tape, with a smashed out passenger’s side window.

More to come.

————

RCMP are currently surrounding the CIBC at the Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

Dozens of uniformed, plain closed officers and canine units are searching the area, after reports of an unconfirmed shooting.

READ MORE: Kamloops RCMP investigate two homicides at separate hotels

The CIBC parking lot Orchard Park Shopping Centre parking lot is closed off as police are on scene.

CIBC staff person says the bank was not robbed.

Witnesses say someone may have been shot in the parking lot earlier on Wednesday.

A yellow cab appears to be smashed on one side and is taped off in the parking lot.

Orchard Park Mall remains open.

