Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

It’s unclear if he was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire

Authorities say a man escaped from his burning home, only to be struck and killed by a pickup truck on the street outside.

A coroner says 53-year-old Tyrone Bush died around 6:45 a.m. Monday just outside his home in Pageland, South Carolina.

READ MORE: 1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche accident in southeastern B.C.

Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser says he has not determined if Bush was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire.

An autopsy has been ordered.

READ MORE: Ottawa police hope to release identities of bus crash victims today

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the 24-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Troopers, the State Law Enforcement Division and Chesterfield County deputies have joined the investigation.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa police hope to release identities of bus crash victims today
Next story
China sentences B.C. man to death in drug smuggling case

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP confirm one man dead after shooting in Cache Creek

Residents on edge as incident unfolded Monday night

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

Unist’ot’en open gate

The camp is complying with the temporary injunction allowing natural gas pipeline workers through.

UK lawmakers reject Brexit deal in 432-202 vote

House of Commons votes against the deal struck between Britain’s government and the EU

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Millennial Money: Don’t let Instagram envy get you into debt

A full 48 per cent of U.S. households have credit card debt

Jury debates fate of man accused of killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

Police allege Garry Handlen told a cop how he abducted, sexually assaulted and strangled Monica Jack in May 1978

Letters on way to all homeowners in B.C. speculation tax communities

Property owners have to register to avoid vacant-home tax

New orca calf in Salish Sea ‘healthy and active’

Birth cause for celebration but things still dire genetically, expert says

Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

The cat was abandoned and left to die at the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill, the BC SPCA says

Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna home to Canada’s most expensive rentals: report

According to PadMapper, units in larger B.C. cities cost $1,300 to more than $3,000

B.C. home sales drop 25% in 2018

The B.C. Real Estate Association points to the federal government’s mortage stress test

Most Read