A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver on January 9, 2021. Vancouver Police say two people have been charged in what they say was a “brazen and violent” home invasion Aug. 24, 2023 that left a grandmother injured and nine teens “badly shaken.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man, teen charged in ‘violent’ Vancouver home invasion that left grandma injured

17-year-old from Vancouver was also apprehended, but later released

Two people have been charged in what Vancouver Police say was a “brazen and violent” home invasion last month that left a grandmother injured and nine teens “badly shaken.”

Just before midnight on Aug. 24, two people forced their way into an East Vancouver home near Rupert Street and East 2nd Avenue. There was an 89-year-old grandmother and a group of teens in the home at the time. The grandmother and one of the teens were injured.

Vancouver Police Sgt. Steve Addison said the suspects fled the home in a vehicle with a third person, but they were quickly apprehended. Two of them are facing charges.

Vancouver resident Isaiah Castro, 24, has been charged with break and enter, robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

A 16-year-old from Surrey, who cannot be identified because of his age, is facing charges of break and enter, robbery with a firearm, assault causing bodily harm and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 17-year-old from Vancouver, who also can’t be named, was released from custody on an undertaking pending his next court appearance.

Addison said investigators believe the two charged suspects may have targeted the wrong home or were possibly looking for someone who wasn’t there.

“Instead of finding their intended target, the home invasion suspects encountered a house full of people who became innocent victims.”

Vancouver police

