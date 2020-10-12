Police identified a 1991 Chevrolet Suburban as a vehicle of interest following the death of a woman Oct. 10 near Parksville. (Submitted/RCMP)

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP said that the owner of the vehicle, a 55-year-old man, turned himself into the Kelowna RCMP Sunday night after seeing news reports about his truck.

READ MORE: Police investigate fatal incident on Highway 19 near Parksville

READ MORE: RCMP identify vehicle of interest following ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Parksville

Police were called to Highway 19 near Parksville on Saturday, where the body of a woman had been discovered. They said early indications are that she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The investigation continues and no one has yet been charged.

“It has really been because of tips from the public received as a result of the media coverage that we have been able to locate this vehicle so quickly,” said Cst. Jeff Pelat, CVITS lead investigator.

“Our focus now will be on preparing the investigation for charge assessment by the B.C. prosecution service, a process which could take many months to complete.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

KelownaParksvilleRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests
Next story
B.C. girl makes birthday wish for Ronald McDonald House after uncle’s kidney transplant

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 2 additional COVID-19 cases prior to Thanksgiving

There are 18 cases active and in isolation in the Interior Health region

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

Voters have five candidates to choose from in Fraser-Nicola

Two Independents vying with candidates from the Green, Liberal, and NDP Parties

Flu shots available via appointment, clinics at Ashcroft pharmacy

Flu vaccines are now available, and are free to most B.C. residents

Cache Creek looks at options for three tax sale properties

There were no bidders on the properties, which now revert to the Village

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

A nurse prepares to test a volunteer for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 in Miami. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Taimy Alvarez
Interior Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving long weekend

Thirty cases remain active; one person is in the hospital

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

Christina Lake Cannabis outdoor cannabis cultivation property in Christina Lake, B.C. is shown in this undated handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Christina Lake Cannabis **
‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. girl makes birthday wish for Ronald McDonald House after uncle’s kidney transplant

Raija Paul, 10, wants to sponsor 100 nights of family stays

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Most Read