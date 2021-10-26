Man wanted after at least two cars hacked with axe on Vancouver Island

Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after the occupant allegedly damaged at least two vehicles with an axe. File photo

Police are cautiously on the hunt for a man who hacked at least two vehicles with an axe on Vancouver Island last week for unknown reasons.

Comox Valley RCMP are advising the public to be on the lookout for a blue 2013 Honda Civic after two separate reports of an occupant battering vehicles on the morning of Oct. 26.

According to a media release, investigators are currently working to locate the car and determine what motivated the occupant to do what he did.

The man is associated with a 2013 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia licence plate GTC968.

Police say that if you see this vehicle, do not approach the occupant, call 9-1-1.



