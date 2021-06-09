Mandala workshops, a firearms course, drive-in movies, and more

Online workshops will teach participants how to create beautiful mandalas with four different themes

The Desert Daze Music Festival in Spences Bridge (a vendor at the 2018 festival is pictured here) is planning to return this year, a month late than usual, with musicians, vendors, workshops, and more. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

The return of Desert Daze

Fans of “The Best Little Fest in the West” can rejoice: the organizers of the Desert Daze Music Festival in Spences Bridge are planning a live event this year, filled with fantastic musicians, local merchandise, workshops, and more.

The event usually takes place on the second weekend of August, but is being moved to Sept. 10 and 11 to take advantage of the projected easing of restrictions on large outdoor gatherings set to take effect on Sept. 7.

Program details are still being worked out, but mark your calendars now for what is sure to be a wonderful weekend of music and entertainment. For more information, check out the Desert Daze Music Festival Facebook page, or the website at https://desertdaze.ca.

Monday Mandala workshops

Join Soul Circle Mandalas for four workshops beginning on Monday, June 14 (other sessions follow in July, August, and September). Each session will focus on the creation of a mandala according to a different theme: Four Seasons, Ancient Signs and Symbols, the Lotus Flower, and Nature’s Delight.

The first three sessions will be via Zoom, and just before each one participants will be sent a Zoom link and details about suggested research, resources, how to prepare for the session, and what materials you should have ready. The plan is for the fourth workshop, in September, to be outdoor and in person, with a location to be determined.

Each workshop takes place from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and the cost per person for all four sessions is $45. To register, or for more information, email kakinasewich@gmail.com or call (250) 458-2489. You can also find more information at www.soulcirclemandalas.com.

Seniors’ outdoor activities

The Ashcroft HUB is now hosting an outdoor activity session for seniors every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. Each drop-in session will feature activities, games, and snacks and will be held outdoors to observe COVID-19 health orders. For more information, call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Non-Restricted Firearms Course

Ken Brown is planning a Non-Restricted Firearms Course on June 26 and 27 in Ashcroft. There are spots open, and anyone interested in signing up can contact Ken at (250) 453-9415.

Canada Day outdoor market at the HUB

The Ashcroft HUB is planning an outdoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Canada Day, July 1, featuring vendors, food concessions, cotton candy, raffle tickets, a 50/50 draw, and more. The Winding Rivers Arts & Performance Society is planning on providing musical entertainment for Canada Day during the market.

Vendors can reserve a space for $5, and must supply their own tables, chairs, and shade devices. Call (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com for more information. All COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Twin Rivers Drive-In is back

While they wait to see when they can reopen the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street, the Kamloops Films Society is going ahead with plans to bring back the popular Twin Rivers Drive-In at the McArthur Island Sports Centre (south-facing parking lot) in Kamloops every weekend.

Coming up on June 11 and 12 is Raya and the Last Dragon, followed by Croods: A New Age on June 19 and 25. On Sunday, June 20 there is a special Father’s Day showing of the classic film Field of Dreams.

All films start at 9:45 p.m., with gates opening 45 minutes earlier. Tickets must be purchased online, and a concession will be available (pre-orders only, for pick-up at the drive-in). For more information, or to book tickets, go to https://www.thekfs.ca/.

No open burning in Clinton

There is no open burning in Clinton between May 15 and Sept. 15, with the exception of campfires. If you have a campfire you must have a fire line around it and have eight litres of water to extinguish it readily available. Open burning permits in the village cannot be obtained before Sept. 15.

Lunch ’n Learn

Community Futures has several Lunch ’n Learn online sessions coming up to assist local businesses.

June 15 looks at “Sales to Profit”, which shows you how to increase your sales and sales channels, while June 16 examines “Stress Management”. We all have stress, and need it in healthy doses. The session will provide tips on how to manage stress better, in both your professional and personal life.

On June 17 and 18, learn how to “Find and Keep Great Employees”. Recruiting the right people for your organization is the first step in your recruitment/retention strategy; you’ll also learn how to keep them happy, engaged, and wanting to stay.

“Bookkeeping 101” is back by popular demand on June 21 and 22. Good bookkeeping practices have many benefits; join the workshops to understand the basics and benefits of small business bookkeeping.

June 23 is all about “Managing Your Time”, while on June 24 “Considering Charitable Status” will help non-profits and community groups that are considering charitable status, as well as groups that have not yet chosen a structure.

All the Lunch ’n Learn sessions take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. To register, or to learn more about these and other sessions, go to https://bit.ly/2P4FWQP.



