Travellers wait in line to check-in for a Philippine Airlines flight to Manila at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Travellers wait in line to check-in for a Philippine Airlines flight to Manila at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mandatory COVID vaccines for passengers on planes, trains and cruise ships in Canada

Will come into effect in October, Prime Minister Trudeau says

Those planning to board planes, cruise-ships or inter-provincial trains in the near future will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the mandatory vaccination requirement Friday (Aug. 13), just days before an anticipated snap-election call.

Proof of vaccine will be required near the end of October, Trudeau said in a joint-minister news conference.

“We need to regain public confidence in travel. Such confidence will give a boost to our industry,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

Meanwhile, all federal government employees will need to be inoculated by early fall.

The latest vaccine requirements are part of a trend being taken by many big private sector businesses across North America. On Thursday, the B.C. government announced that long-term care workers would need to be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by the fall.

READ MORE: B.C. mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all long-term care, assisted living workers

Roughly 72 per cent of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Previous story
1st live ‘murder hornet’ sighted near U.S.-Canada border, say scientists
Next story
UBC president voices support for mandatory indoor masking, vaccination

Just Posted

NASA fire map showing the Tremont Creek wildfire as of Aug. 12. Logan Lake is circled at bottom. (Photo credit: NASA)
Logan Lake ordered to evacuate due to Tremont Creek wildfire

Smoke was thick in the air on Aug. 12, 2021 in downtown Chilliwack as winds shifted. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: Smoke and ozone levels lead to air quality advisory for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Minister of Health Adrian Dix at the Victoria Conference Centre on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conspiracy theorists take over Interior Health COVID-19 town hall

Linda Madden creates art out of antlers. Her work is now featured at the Free Spirit Gallery, which opened in Clinton this month. (Maegan Elliott photo)
Free Spirit Gallery opens in Clinton