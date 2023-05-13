Manitoba Sen. Raymonde Gagné becomes Senate’s third-ever female Speaker

Gagné is replacing the now-retired George Furey, who has been a senator since 1999

A Manitoba senator will be the third woman to sit in the Speaker’s chair in the Senate, and the first to do so in 44 years.

The Governor General appointed Raymonde Gagné to serve in the role Friday on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A statement from Trudeau’s office lauding the appointment says Gagné, who worked in education before joining the Senate in 2016, is a strong advocate for minority language rights.

She was the president of Winnipeg’s Université de Saint-Boniface from 2003 to 2014.

The statement says Gagné has a reputation for being productive, objective and balanced, and the prime minister is confident she will uphold Canadians’ confidence in their democratic institutions.

Gagné is replacing the now-retired George Furey, who has been a senator since 1999 and served as Speaker for the last eight years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

senate

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Human compassion’: Albertans lend a helping hand to wildfire evacuees
Next story
Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis at Vatican and seeks backing for Ukraine’s peace plan

Just Posted

Harry Lali, who served as transportation minister from 1998 to 2001 and represented two rural ridings in southwestern BC during two separate periods, said in a statement issued Thursday morning that his former party has become an urban-interest party. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former B.C. NDP minister Harry Lali endorses BC United

The Todd Road Bridge in Cache Creek. (Barbara Roden/ Journal)
Flooding puts more properties on alert in Cache Creek

The village of Cache Creek, shown in a handout photo, is maintaining a state of local emergency due to flooding.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sheila Olson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Hundreds ordered out of riverside mobile homes in flood-hit Cache Creek

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to the Ashcroft HUB, and will provide a free book each month to children aged 0 to 5 years who are registered with the program. (Photo credit: Dollywood Foundation)
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library comes to Ashcroft HUB