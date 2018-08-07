Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

“It’s the thing my nightmares are made of.”

That’s was the response from Manning Park spokesperson Robyn Barker, following a fire at the resort over the long weekend.

“Thanks to a speedy reaction time, and incredible efforts from the Manning Park community, including Manning Park Resort, BC Parks and the East Gate Fire Department, the fire was able to be brought under control and extinguished,” she said.

The fire was reported at about 5:30 p.m Sunday and it took approximately seven hours put out.

According to Barker the blaze may have been human caused, as the crews discovered garbage near the burned out area.

The fire was across the highway from Cold Spring Campgrounds.

At the time Manning Park resort was full with approximately 400 guests, and all 355 campsites were occupied.

Manning Park has employees who are trained in fire response, as well as trucks and other equipment for an initial fire response.

Crews were able to access the fire, which was estimated at 20 square metres when it was reported and was “acting vigorously,” from a service road.

The staff’s efforts were aided by support from the Eastgate Fire Protection Society.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. voting referendum challenge back in court
Next story
Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

Just Posted

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Highway 97 reopened to single lane traffic after mudslide

Alternate routes are through Highways 1, 5 and 24

Highway 97 now fully reopen between Cache Creek and Clinton

Mudslides once more closed the highway on August 3.

B.C. conservation officers ticket $4.5K in fines for unlawful campfires

East Kootenay conservation officers issued four fines Friday night due to separate campfires burning

Ranchers stood on their porch as mudslide surrounded them

“It went a couple of feet at least, right all around us. It was quite terrifying.”

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to girl, 7, killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rose was found dead in an apartment in late July

Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

B.C. voting referendum challenge back in court

Business group says proportional representation process rushed

Cougar kills pregnant goat in B.C. suburb

Conservation officers called late Monday in Maple Ridge

B.C. officials seek clarity after Saudi Arabia to reportedly remove students

Feud develops after Canada’s global affairs minister tweeted for release of human rights activists

After 36 years, an iconic Lower Mainland costume shop will close its doors

Costume rental shop has been a Cloverdale landmark for nearly four decades

Canadian laws could prevent emaciated killer whale from being treated

J50, also known as Scarlet, is one of 75 southern resident killer whales in B.C.’s coastal waters

WATCH: Punches are thrown inside B.C. nail salon over price dispute

Both sides say the other is at fault for physical altercation inside Chilliwack’s HD Nails

Most Read