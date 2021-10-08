Grocery stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces in B.C. are again subject to a mandatory mask order that will soon extend to age five and up. (The Canadian Press)

Grocery stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces in B.C. are again subject to a mandatory mask order that will soon extend to age five and up. (The Canadian Press)

Mask rule going beyond school for B.C. kids aged 5 and up

Indoor public space order currently applies to age 9 and up

With children from kindergarten up now required to wear masks in B.C. schools, the current public health order for stores, libraries and other indoor public spaces is likely to be extended as early as next week to include children aged five and older.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s public mask order now starts at age nine, matching the previous school mask rule that was changed effective Oct. 4 to extend to younger children. The public spaces mask order will be changed to age five and up to match the school order, Henry told CHEK News in Victoria on Friday.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported an increase in infections among children, particularly those under 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Pfizer is applying to Health Canada for approval of its vaccine in younger children, after submitting data from a clinical trial of children aged five to 11 to U.S. regulators.

RELATED: ICBC joins employers requiring COVID-19 vaccination

RELATED: ‘Alberta influence’ affects Northeast B.C. vaccination rate

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Clinton Museum seeks to record oral history
Next story
B.C. woman awakes to a hole in her roof and a space rock on her pillow

Just Posted

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Overnight closures at Ashcroft Emergency Department over Thanksgiving weekend

Participants in a downtown visioning session in March 2019 brainstorm a list of Cache Creek’s assets. The village is looking for participants for a series of economic development focus group sessions later this month. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek looking for public input on economic developmment

Marg Johnson (l) and Lisa Dunstan (r) with some of their quilts and a happy quilt recipient in Ashcroft in August. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Handing out much-needed hugs, one homemade quilt at a time

Marijke Stott of the Ashcroft yoga club presents the Village of Ashcroft with a cheque for $10,000 at the council meeting on Sept. 27, to be put toward the cost of recent improvements in the community hall, where the group meets twice a week. Drop-ins are welcome; contact Stott at (250) 453-0050 for more information. (from l) Coun. Nadine Davenport; Coun. Deb Tuohey; Mayor Barbara Roden; Marijke Stott; Coun. Jonah Anstett. (Photo credit: Jessica Clement)
Ashcroft to hold public meetings to discuss burning bylaw