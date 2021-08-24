A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Masks required for Grade 4 and older in B.C. as part of return-to-school plan

Students will be in class full time this fall

Students, teachers and staff will be returning to full-time classes this fall, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said.

The announcement was made during a press conference on Tuesday (Aug. 24), along with a requirement for masking in all indoor spaces for Grades 4 and up. Teachers, other school staff and visitors will also be required to mask up.

The locations where masks must be worn will include classrooms and school buses. Children in kindergarten to Grade 3 will be encouraged to wear a mask, Whiteside added.

Children ages 12 and older have been able to receive the Pfizer vaccine for multiple months. Whiteside said that 72 per cent of those ages 12 to 17 have received their first dose of a COVID vaccine, while 57 per cent have received both doses.

However, COVID vaccines will not be mandated.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
Hockey community mourns after 3 teens killed in Surrey crash
Next story
BREAKING: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

Just Posted

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BREAKING: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

Stock photo
Several COVID-19 linked deaths at senior care homes in Interior Health region

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

web
Tyler Niles will be running for the People’s Party of Canada in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding.