Memories of Clinton sought for museum online video project

If you remember the way things used to be in Clinton, museum staff would like to hear from you

Do you remember the Clinton Hotel — which burned down in 1958 — or any other people, places, or things from Clinton’s past? If yes, the Clinton Museum wants to hear from you for a series of filmed oral histories of the community. (Photo credit: Clinton Museum)

Ashcroft campfire ban

Due to the hot and dry conditions and the increased risk of fire, the Village of Ashcroft has banned all campfires within village limits as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 24. This ban is temporary, and will be lifted when the Corporate Officer and the Fire Chief deem it safe to do so.

Clinton Art Show and Sale

All are invited to admire the original art and crafts at the Clinton Art and Cultural Society’s Art Show and Sale, which takes place on July 30 and July 31 at the Clinton Memorial Hall (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days).

The show will feature original artwork and handmade crafts, and there will be a silent auction, with proceeds going to the Clinton Food Bank and Clinton Minor Sports Association. There will be a cash prize for the artist whose work is chosen as the “People’s Choice of Art” by those who attend.

For more information, contact Nancy McMinn at (250) 459-2976 or snirt6@gmail.com.

Kids’ dance party

There will be another Kids’ Dance Party at the Ashcroft HUB on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The theme is Masquerade Ball, so come dressed in your fanciest ball gowns and suits (and of course an eye mask) for a chance to win a prize. All ages are welcome to attend; those under age 5 must be supervised by an adult.

There will be a concession available, as well as prizes and music. The cost is $2 per person (without concession); $10 gets you admission plus 10 concession tickets.

Ashcroft Legion community yard sale

The Ashcroft Legion will be holding a yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and anyone who would like to book a table can do so for just $5 by calling (250) 453-9586. Items can also be donated to the Legion for their table, with proceeds from the sale used for building repairs. Call the number above if you have items you’d like picked up.

In addition to the sale, there will be mini donuts, barbecued hot dogs, a bake sale, a raffle, and a meat draw at 3 p.m., and the patio will be open and serving adult beverages.

Clinton Museum looking for memories

The Clinton Museum staff have started a new project to preserve the unique history of Clinton’s residents. Staff are now looking for any longtime residents of Clinton who would be willing to participate in a very casual conversation-style interview, which will be filmed and then posted on the museum’s YouTube channel.

Staff want to hear all of your stories about the people you used to know, the places you used to frequent, and the way things were way back when. If you would be interested in taking part, please speak to museum staff any day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., contact Lillian Kosovic at (778) 987-2726, or email info@clintonmuseumbc.org.

Patient survey

Do you live in rural B.C.? Did you have surgery in the last 12 months? Did you have at least one consultation with the surgeon or anesthesiologist before or after the surgery? If you answered “yes” to these questions, the Centre for Rural Health Research (UBC) would like to hear from you, and ask you to consider participating in a 15-minute survey about your experience with surgical consultations. Participants will be entered to win one of five grocery cards valued at $100 each.

To learn more, or to participate, go to https://bit.ly/3PVitem.

Loon Lake volunteers wanted

The Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society is looking for anyone who wants to lend a hand for continued lawn and trail maintenance at and around and community hall. Volunteers are encouraged to lend a hand if possible and help out with weed whacking on the community trail and the horseshoe pit grounds. If you’re interested, contact Karen Lea (250-459-2281) or Susanne Kavalec (250-459-5698).

Weed pull challenge

The Thompson-Nicola Invasive Plant Management Committee is once again holding its annual Weed Pull Challenge, which runs through Aug. 31. Groups of community members are invited to fight the war on invasive plants, and be in the running for one of two honorariums and the coveted 2022 “Uprooting Invasives” championship title.

Participating groups — which can be sports teams, youth groups or clubs, non-profit societies, community service groups, church groups, and more — are encouraged to identify a high priority invasive plant site in their community. Groups then pick a date/time that is convenient and commit to three hours of work on the day.

Honorariums will be awarded to the group with the highest average weight pulled per volunteer, which means that larger groups will not automatically have an advantage. The first place prize is $200, and second place is $100, with the prizes designed to support the group’s programs or initiatives.

For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/3LZU8BY.

Enhanced Interior Health support

Interior Health’s Digital Health Support Desk enables patients, caregivers, and their families to have a better health care experience when accessing IH virtual and digital tools. That support has now been enhanced with the addition of public technical support for online lab appointment bookings to the toll-free telephone service.

People can reach a Digital Health Support Desk team member by calling 1-844-870-4756, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Support is offered for several digital services, including MyHealthPortal, an online tool that provides secure 24/7 access to one’s personal health information from a computer, tablet, or smartphone. Assistance is also available for password/login ID resets, enrollments, proxy requests, and more. Support is also there to assist members of the public with booking or rescheduling an outpatient lab appointment or blood test.



