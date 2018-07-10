Merritt woman missing since June

The Kamloops RCMP is asking for your help to reunite a Merritt woman with her family.
Michelle Howse, 39, was last seen in Kamloops on June 28.
She is from Merritt, but was last seen in Kamloops. Her family in Merritt hasn’t heard from her since early July, which is unusual.
She is described as;
- Caucasian
- 39 years old
- 5 foot 9 inches tall
- 110 pounds
- Brownish-red long hair
- Blue eyes
- Distinctive octopus tattoo on right arm
If you have seen Michelle Howse please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@saobserver.net.
@SalmonArm
newstips@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.