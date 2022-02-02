Million Dollar Bursary program for grads returns for ninth year

Interior Savings is taking applications for its Million Dollar Bursary program until the end of February. (Photo credit: Interior Savings)

Since launching its Million Dollar Bursary Program nine years ago, Interior Savings has awarded just over $4 million in bursaries, and hopes to reach the $5 million mark by the end of this year.

Eligible students need to hurry and get their applications in, however: the deadline for this year’s bursary applications is Feb. 28.

The bursary is part of the Interior Savings Credit Union’s Member Rewards Program, which returns profits to members in the form of patronage rewards and bursaries. Since the program was launched in 2014, 38 bursaries worth a total of $38,000 have been awarded to students graduating from Ashcroft Secondary/Desert Sands Community School, with six bursaries awarded to Ashcroft grads in 2021 alone.

“This is one of the ways we thank our members for their business while also investing in the future leaders of our community,” says Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings.

“For the ninth year in a row, we’ve made a commitment to award up to $1 million in bursaries and, with our recent expansion into Prince George, we’re hopeful that this will be the year that we award the full million.”

The application form takes less than 10 minutes to fill out, and 75 per cent of those who apply are approved. Unlike many other bursaries and scholarships, the application does not require an essay, and the bursaries are not awarded based on financial need or top academic achievement; they are a reward for being a member of Interior Savings and a way for the credit union to encourage ongoing education.

However, it has sometimes been challenging to get the word out to students, and anyone who knows an eligible grad is encouraged to spread the word. Each bursary is worth $1,000

To be eligible for the bursary, the applicant must be between 17 and 24 years old and an active member of Interior Savings. Not a member? Students have until Feb. 28 to join Interior Savings Credit Union and set up a free student account.

So far this year, Interior Savings has received about 500 applications for the 1,000 awards that are up for grabs. To learn more about the bursary, or apply, go to www.milliondollarbursary.com. You can also contact your local branch, call the Member Service Centre at 1-855-220-2580, or email milliondollarbursary@interiorsavings.com.



