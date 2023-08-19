Minimal change in Lake Country wildfire, evacuations remain in place

As of Saturday morning, all evacuation alerts and orders remain the same

A local state of emergency was declared Friday evening for the District of Lake Country, as residents were forced from their homes as the Clarke Creek wildfire continued to burn.

As of Saturday morning, all evacuation alerts and orders remain the same for the McKinley Landing and Okanagan Centre areas.

It is believed that fire activity increased throughout the night and into this morning but the blaze remains on the west side of Glenmore Road. At this time, it’s unknown if any structures were affected in the Okanagan Centre area, next to Okanagan Lake.

The blaze remains out of control and is standing at 174 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Services.

All evacuation orders and alerts can be found on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

Both the District of Lake Country and the provincial government have issued a state of emergency.

Residents, unless they are evacuated, or require emergency or essential travel, are asked to stay off roads to keep them clear for emergency response.

Black Press Media will keep up to date throughout the day.

