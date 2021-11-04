Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky have been reported missing. (RCMP handout)

Missing Surrey newlyweds have been located and are safe: RCMP

Police said they have confirmed the well-being of a young couple

A Surrey couple that have been missing since Halloween have been located and are safe.

Newlyweds Matthew and Janaye Sawatzky were reported missing on Oct. 31. On Nov. 4, police said they have contacted the couple and confirmed they are safe.

“Surrey RCMP would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance in locating the couple,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “We received numerous tips, which ultimately lead police to the couple and allowed officers to confirm their well-being.”

Previous story
Kelowna woman charged after allegedly embezzling $20K from elementary school PAC
Next story
B.C. showing decline in COVID cases but hospitalizations remain high: modelling

Just Posted

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

A row of burnt cars parked along Highway 1, just outside the Village of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021 following a massive wildfire that tore through the town destroying 90 per cent of it. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
MLA Tegart calling for government action for Lytton evacuees

Sporting and other indoor events in the Interior Health region are limited to half capacity, while elsewhere in B.C. this COVID-19 safety measure has been lifted. (Photo: Pixabay)
Interior Health remains mum on capacity restrictions

Cache Creek resident Melva Saunders has published her first children’s book. (Kelly Sinoski photo - Black Press Media)
Cache Creek woman writes children’s book