Steven Davis-Gosling of Williams Lake was reported missing by family on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and last seen at his home on Sept. 11. (Photo submitted)

MISSING: Williams Lake RCMP ask public’s assistance locating Steven Davis-Gosling

The 32-year-old was last seen at his home on Monday, Sept. 11

Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating Steven Davis-Gosling, 32.

Police received a report of him missing on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

“Steven was last seen at his residence in the evening of Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Family and police are concerned for his well being,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations in news release.

Davis-Gosling is described as standing 5’10”and weighing 141 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Davis-Gosling or where he might be, is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

Breaking Newsmissing personRCMPWilliams Lake

