MISSING: Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate Kayla Elkins-Billy

Williams Lake RCMP are attempting to located Kayla Billy-Elkins, 26, last seen Tuesday, July 25.

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public’s assistance locating Kayla Elkins-Billy last seen Tuesday, July 25.

“Police have reason to believe she may have recently been in the 100 Mile House area but have not confirmed this,” the RCMP noted in a news release.

The police said the family and police are very concerned for her well-being.

Elkins-Billy is 26 years old, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 221 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Elkins-Billy or where she might be, is asked to please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

