MISSING: Williams Lake RCMP hoping to locate Patrick Kelly

Patrick Kelly was reported missing by his family on Sept. 18

The Williams Lake RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating Patrick Kelly who has not been seen in six weeks.

On Monday, September 18, 2023, the Williams Lake RCMP received a report of a missing person.

Family of Kelly reported him missing after all their attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

Patrick Kelly is described as a Caucasian male, 35 years old with a fair complexion. He is five-feet 10 (178 cm) weighing approximately 154 lb (70 kg) with a slim build, blonde hair with a brush cut style and blue eyes.

Anyone knowing Kelly’s whereabouts or information about him is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211.

