Danelle Mathewson of Williams Lake, 23, has been reported missing by her family. (Photo submitted)

Danelle Mathewson of Williams Lake, 23, has been reported missing by her family. (Photo submitted)

MISSING: Williams Lake woman, 23, was last seen Saturday, Aug. 6

Danelle Mathewson’s family is appealing to the public for help in locating her

A 23-year-old woman from Williams Lake has been reported missing.

Danelle Mathewson was last seen in Williams Lake on Saturday, Aug. 6.

She is described as five feet and three inches tall, with dark blueish/black hair and weighing about 200 pounds.

Danelle speaks with a speech impediment and has a limp when she walks.

Her family said she could be as far as Kamloops, Lilloet or the even the Coast.

A police report has been filed.

Anyone with any information about Danelle or her whereabouts is asked to call her mom Darlene Shawara at 778-267-3676.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter <

Missing womanWilliams Lake

Previous story
Fisherman missing after boat capsizing on Fraser River sparks search by RCMP, SAR
Next story
Crews continue to battle area wildfires, which remain stable

Just Posted

The Maria Creek wildfire northeast of Pavilion, pictured on Aug. 1. The fire has not shown growth outside the existing perimeter since Aug. 3 (Photo credit: BCWS)
Crews continue to battle area wildfires, which remain stable

Danelle Mathewson of Williams Lake, 23, has been reported missing by her family. (Photo submitted)
MISSING: Williams Lake woman, 23, was last seen Saturday, Aug. 6

Amrinder Gill's recent film 'Chhalla Mud Ke Nahi Aya' was mostly filmed in the historic town of Barkerville, and tells the story of B.C. Punjab workers at forestry mills in the early 1900s. (Photo: Rhythm Boys Entertainment/ Youtube).
Barkerville, one of B.C.’s iconic historic towns, backdrops long-awaited Bollywood film

(from l) Andy May and Communities in Bloom judges Floortje Molenaar and Dustin de Jongh had a look at some of the regional trails and facilities during their recent visit to Clinton. (Photo credit: Yvette May)
Best of Clinton on display for BC Communities in Bloom judges