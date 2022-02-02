Erin O’Toole out as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis addresses O’Toole’s removal as party leader

Vis could not disclose how he voted

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis released a statement following the Conservative Caucus’ vote to remove Erin O’Toole as Conservative Party Leader on Wednesday.

“Today, the Conservative Caucus voted to remove Erin O’Toole from the leadership of the Conservative Party,” Vis said. “This secret ballot vote was held in accordance with the Parliament of Canada Act, which states that a caucus must hold such a vote if at least 20 per cent of members sign a letter requesting one. As it was a secret ballot, I will not be disclosing my vote.

“I have enjoyed serving in Erin’s Shadow Cabinet and I thank him for his leadership over the past 18 months. Working with Erin, we positively raised the housing affordability crisis facing so many Canadians.”

The new leader of the Conservative Party was not decided as of publication.

” I will continue to do what my constituents have asked: to serve and elevate the number one riding in Canada,” Vis concluded.

