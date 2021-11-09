Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis appointed to shadow cabinet

Vis has been on shadow cabinet before

Newly re-elected Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis has been appointed to the shadow cabinet.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole appointed Vis as the Shadow Minister for Pacific Economic Development.

“I look forward to continuing to serve her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition under the leadership of the Hon. Erin O’toole,” Vis said in a statement on Wednesday, Nov. 9. “There remains much to be done in rebuilding and strengthening our economy as we move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Vis said B.C. is “often overlooked” by Ottawa and he is looking forward to shining a national spotlight on the province and its economic development needs.

Vis has been MP since he was first elected in 2019, previously having served as Shadow Minister for Housing, on the Standing Committee on Human Resources, Skills and Social Development and the Status of Persons with Disabilities.

