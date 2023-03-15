As summer road construction season gets closer, expect to see more automated flagger assistance devices at construction sites. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)

As summer road construction season gets closer, expect to see more automated flagger assistance devices at construction sites. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)

More automated flagger assistance devices coming to B.C. highways

AFADs are portable, easy to set up, and operated by a human flagger at a safe distance

Anyone who travels the highways and byways of B.C. is familiar with the flaggers at construction zones, who are out in all weathers to ensure the safety of drivers and construction workers. However, a new sort of flagger is set to become more common, particularly with summer roadworks getting closer: Automated Flagger Assistance Devices (AFADs), which provide effective traffic management and keep human traffic controllers out of harm’s way.

Many drivers may not be familiar with what AFADs are and how they work, and that is causing confusion at some work zones. AFADs are portable, remotely-operated temporary traffic control equipment with high visibility signage. They feature red and yellow traffic lights and a gate-arm with a fluorescent orange or red flag that moves up and down, and which extends into the travel lane. The device can only be used on two-lane, two-way roadways and on multilane roadways that have been reduced to one lane.

The benefit of AFADs is that they are portable, easy to set up, and small enough to be used in areas where the road has narrow shoulders. Most importantly, they are highly visible to drivers. Studies in the US show that AFADs lower drivers’ approach speeds and encourage them to stop further back compared to human flaggers positioned on the roadway.

Something that AFADs are not is robots. They do not operate on their own; they require at least one traffic control person (TCP) with a remote control device, who can position themselves well away from moving traffic and use the AFAD as an extension of their arm. Work zones with a greater distance between traffic queues require two people to operate the AFADs, because each person must have an unobstructed view of their flagging device.

Depending on the work zone in question, there could be two people at a distance who are each operating an AFAD (one at each end of the site), or there could be an AFAD at one end and a TCP with a paddle controlling traffic at the other.

The Ministry of Transportation has been receiving reports of drivers being confused by AFADs, or ignoring them. There have been instances of people driving around the closed gate, and even driving right through it, which is extremely dangerous given that AFADs are usually used to control single lane alternating traffic, giving oncoming vehicles nowhere to go.

Drivers need to be aware that AFADs are operated by traffic control people who are at the site, albeit at a distance. They can see the AFAD, and traffic, at all times. If you are waiting in front of an AFAD with its gate down and red light shining, and there is no oncoming traffic, do not assume it is malfunctioning, and do not drive ahead. Wait until the red light switches to yellow and the gate rises; only then is it safe to proceed.

AFADs are there to make traffic control safer for workers and more effective for travellers. With so many benefits to using them, drivers can expect to see more of them on the roads in the future.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Transportation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
4 B.C. agri-businesses awarded $1.6M in federal funding for clean-technology projects
Next story
B.C. push to end automatic sexual assault publication bans gathering momentum

Just Posted

A map of snow basin indices from the River Forecast Centre shows that many more regions of the province are now above or near the normal snow pack level for this time of year. (Photo credit: River Forecast Centre)
Snow pack averages throughout B.C. show significant increase

A BC Wildfire Service officer carries out a prescribed burn near Penticton. Burns will be going on in the Lytton area between now and April 11. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Several prescribed burns scheduled to take place in Lytton area

The Bonaparte River watershed covers a vast area, and in recent years has been severely affected by wildfires and floods. (Photo credit: Bonaparte Watershed Stewardship Society)
Bonaparte watershed group works to protect health of river

The fifth annual Walhaschindig returns to Walhachin on June 3. (Photo credit: Friends of Walhachin Society)
Walhaschindig returning to Walhachin after three-year hiatus

Pop-up banner image