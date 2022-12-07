More Christmas markets, concerts, and celebrations on the way

Oh yes, Santa knows if you’ve been naughty or nice. If you missed him at the HUB market on Dec. 3 (pictured), never fear: he’ll be at the Ashcroft Santa Parade on Dec. 9, and in Savona and then Spences Bridge on Dec. 11. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Temporary closure at Highland Valley Copper

On Dec. 5, Highland Valley Copper Operations announced the temporary closure of its Valley Pit. This temporary closure is a proactive measure in response to a geotechnical instability within the pit.

The Valley Pit will reopen after remediation is completed and the area is confirmed as safe. There is no risk to worker safety, and employees and contractors scheduled to work in the Valley Pit have been temporarily re-deployed to other areas of the operation.

There is no risk to the environment or surrounding communities, and HVC is operating normally using stockpiled ore at the site.

Spences Bridge tree lighting

The lighting of the Christmas tree at the Lookout in Spences Bridge, which was postponed from Nov. 30, is now taking place at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Come on out to enjoy carol singing, hot chocolate and hot dogs, and a lot of community spirit.

Celebrate a Life tree

The Ashcroft and District Hospice Program will be at the Spences Bridge tree lighting on Dec. 8 with a very special tree of their own. The “Celebrate a Life Memory Tree” is a way to remember a loved one who is gone too soon, by placing a tag with their name on it on the tree in memory of a life well-lived.

Volunteers from the Hospice Society will also have the Memory Tree at the Ashcroft post office on Dec. 15 and the Cache Creek post office on Dec. 16 (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days). Donations to the Hospice Program will be accepted at all three locations with deepest gratitude, and official tax receipts can be issued upon request. Donors can take home a memory bell to add to their own Christmas tree.

For more information about the Ashcroft and District Hospice Program, go to http://bit.ly/3GvCZRk.

Ashcroft Santa Parade/Plaid Friday

The Santa Parade is a go on Friday, Dec. 9, and will start at 6 p.m. heading north on Railway Avenue from the blue truck (participants should assemble by 5:30 p.m. for judging). Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for photographs after the event.

The Plaid Friday shopping event is also taking place on Dec. 9, so check out the deals and offers from Ashcroft businesses during regular hours that day. Collect receipts totalling $50 or more dated Dec. 9 from Ashcroft businesses (receipts can be combined) and bring them to the village office after Plaid Friday to choose a prize (one per person while quantities last): one of two different sturdy tote bags, a bluetooth speaker, a touque, or a toasty mitten ice scraper. Each prize will also come with your choice of two Ashcroft mugs or two Ashcroft water glasses.

Ham and Turkey bingo

The Spences Bridge Community Club is pleased to be hosting its Ham and Turkey Bingo fundraiser, an annual tradition, on Friday, Dec. 9 at Clemes Hall (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). There will be an early bird cash bingo, and 10 regular games for a ham or turkey, with a final blackout game for a ham and a turkey.

The fun and games will also include a 50/50 draw, a concession, and door prizes, so come out, support a great cause, and perhaps win your Christmas dinner.

Clinton Christmas market

The third annual Clinton Christmas Market will be taking place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Clinton Memorial Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is perhaps the last Christmas market in the region, so be sure to stop by if you’re looking for some unique gifts, delicious baking, handmade crafts, and more. Call Shawna at (250) 457-1020 for more information.

Pancake breakfast with Santa

Santa Claus will be in Savona on Sunday, Dec. 11 for the Savona Community Association’s Pancake Breakfast with Santa, taking place from 9 a.m. until noon at the Savona Community Hall. Come join him for scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, pancakes, coffee, and juice; the cost is $10 per person (children six and under free).

Spences Bridge Community Christmas Lunch

The Cook’s Ferry Band and the Spences Bridge Community Club are teaming up to provide a Community Christmas Lunch in Spences Bridge on Sunday, Dec. 11 starting at 11 a.m. at the Chief Whitsemnista Gym at the Cook’s Ferry band office. All community members are invited to take part: turkey and ham will be provided, there will be potluck veggies and dessert, door prizes will be handed out, and Santa Claus himself is planning on being there. Come out and share a festive meal with the entire community!

Ashcroft Legion dinner

The Ashcroft Legion will not be holding its regular Friday night dinner on Dec. 9 because of the Santa Parade. Instead, they are holding a ham and turkey dinner on Sunday, Dec. 11, with dinner served starting at 5 p.m.

The cost is $15 per person, and reservations are required. Please call (250) 453-2423 to reserve.

Savona Christmas hampers

The Savona Hamper Committee has application forms at the Savona Improvement District Office from now through Dec. 15 for anyone who needs assistance this year and would like a hamper. All information collected is confidential.

Spences Bridge election

All registered landowners and taxpayers in Spences Bridge are eligible to vote in the Spences Bridge Improvement District election taking place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. at the SBID building (former elementary school).

The election is to fill a vacancy on the SBID Board of Trustees occasioned by the resignation of trustee Cheryl Klyne. The term will be for approximately four months, until the AGM in spring 2023.

For more information about nominations or the election, contact SBID chair Eugenie Moreira at (250) 319-4217, or email eugeniemoreira@gmail.com.

A Beatles Christmas concert

The Sage Sound Singers are presenting “Here Comes the Sun: A Beatles Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Ashcroft HUB.

The first half of the concert is dedicated to Gerry Wong, a longtime friend of the Sage Sound Singers and many of the choir members, and will feature a mix of songs by The Beatles. The second half of the concert will showcase a selection of Christmas music, and will also include a performance by some special guests: the Shine On Singers Children’s Choir, led by Theresa Takacs

The doors open a half-hour before each concert. Admission is $15 per person (children admitted at no charge), and tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3Pcz0M4; they can also be purchased in advance at the Ashcroft HUB, or at the door on the day of the concert.

Reverse Advent calendar

The Ashcroft Legion is running a reverse Advent calendar through Dec. 18, to benefit the South Cariboo E. Fry Society food bank (please note that this is separate from the Christmas Hamper program).

Every day, donated items of food (canned or boxed) will be added to the Advent calendar box in the lobby of the Legion building on Brink Street. Donated items will then be dropped off at the food bank on Dec. 19, and distributed to families in need in Ashcroft and the surrounding area.

SMALL//works 2022

SMALL//works, the great big TEENY TINY art show hosted by the Kamloops Arts Council, is on now through Dec. 23. The annual, affordable, accessible art show features more than 40 local Kamloops artists who have submitted over 260 works, making the show a perfect place to look for unique holiday gifts ranging in price from $20 to $300. There is also a special section this year dedicated to children 12 and under called “Extra SMALL//works”. The show is a fundraiser for the Kamloops Arts Council, with 50 per cent of sales going to them.

SMALL//works runs at the Old Courthouse Cultural Centre (7 Seymour Street W., Kamloops) Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.kamloopsarts.ca.

Equality Project Christmas gifts

Looking for a Christmas gift idea that will really help someone, and not just gather dust? Give the gift of a membership to The Equality Project for a person in need. Just $10 (for one month) or $120 (for a full year) will provide someone with healthy meals, warm clothes, and a place to feel welcome and find hope.

The Equality Project is also collecting items for Christmas bags that will be distributed to give the less fortunate in our communities a happier Christmas. They are looking for donations of gift certificates to local businesses, chocolates, calendars, warm socks and gloves, toiletries, puzzle books, cat and dog treats and toys, and more.

A full list of items can be found on The Equality Project Facebook page. They are also grateful for cash donations, via cheque or etransfer. For more information, contact The Equality Project at (250) 457-6485 or email info@theequalityproject.ca (also the address to use for etransfers); items can be dropped at the clubhouse on Stage Road in Cache Creek Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



