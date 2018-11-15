Community Futures Sun Country is facilitating a number of free workshops and online training sessions.

More free workshops coming up for businesses, not-for-profits

Online and in-person workshops will cover a wide variety of topics

Community Futures Sun Country is offering and/or facilitating several free workshops and online training courses aimed at a variety of participants, from small businesses to not-for-profit organizations, to help them succeed and grow.

Anyone who is unable to access the online courses can do so at the Sun Country office at 203 Railway Avenue, Ashcroft.

Workshops (sponsored by Western Economic Diversification)

SuperHost

Customer service skills are highly valued by employers, and continue to be among the top skills required in most workplaces. Becoming SuperHost certified leads to greater customer satisfaction; helps solve customer problems in a professional manner; boosts confidence and knowledge; contributes to a happier, more productive workplace; and increases revenue and a business’s bottom line.

Lunch will be provided; participants will need a device such as a laptop, tablet, or smartphone to complete a quiz.

The workshop takes place at the Cache Creek Community Hall from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Occupational First Aid Level 1

An Occupational First Aid Level 1 course is being offered to businesses and not-for-profits affected by the 2017 wildfires. The workshop will take place on Monday, Nov. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ashcroft Community Hall. Participants must be 16 years old to attend, and lunch will be provided.

Tools to Deal with Anxiety

This workshop will be hosted by Roy Prevost, an international speaker, bestselling author, and a futurist who studies disruptive technologies and their effect on human behaviour.

The workshop will cover such things as simple questions to ask yourself all day that will keep you sane in this crazy world; how to practice “selective ignorance”; how to eliminate the “fear of missing out”; and how to create morning and evening rituals that will serve you and anchor your day.

The need for self-care has never been more urgent as we continue into an uncertain future. Mental health challenges are not a sign of weakness, and participants will learn how to practice daily mindfulness, thus creating discernment and awareness in their lives.

The workshop takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 27 from 6:3.0 to 8 p.m. at the Ashcroft Community Hall on Bancroft Street.

Marketing Workshop

Don’t have a website? No problem! No marketing plan? No problem! This workshop will bring in more customers and value to your business. Participants are guaranteed to go away with great ideas that will improve profitability in their business.

The workshop will take place from 7:45 to 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28 at Chum’s Restaurant in Cache Creek. Breakfast will be provided.

Online courses

Business Operations: Your Pathway to Success

Whether you are a business or just thinking of starting up, take part in “Business Operations: Your Pathway to Success”. This workshop will enable you to identify your key resources, key activities, and key partners, and understand the roles of each component in the operations plan of your business.

The business operations session will be followed by a brief introduction to HR management and succession planning. The workshop takes place on Thursday, Nov. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Financial Management

Thinking of starting your business, but unsure of what your financial obligations will be? Interested in learning more about financial management for your business? Take part in this workshop, where participants will learn how to prepare for and forecast the financials for your first year in business. The workshop takes place on Thursday, Nov. 22 from 8:30am to noon.

Lunch & Learns, delivered by Employment Lawyers from Reach Legal (noon to 1 p.m.)

Employment Standards Obligations: A review of employer obligations according to B.C.’s Employment Standards (Thursday, Nov. 15).

Marijuana in the Workplace: A review of employment laws relating to the legalization of marijuana (Thursday, Nov. 22).

Employee Dismissal and Severance: A review of employment laws relating to employee dismissal and severance calculations (Thursday, Nov. 29).

Small Business BC Seminars (for small business and non-profits)

Small Business BC is hosting several interesting seminars that are available to view through webinars. For a complete list of available seminars, please visit https://smallbusinessbc.ca/seminars/.

If you are interested in taking any of the workshops or seminars, please contact Community Futures at (250) 453-9165 or by email at vision@cfsun.ca. A seminar code is available for participants to access any webinar for free until Dec. 31, 2018.

By signing up to participate in a seminar via webinar, you will receive a link, and once the webinar is complete you are able to replay it. The link remains live for one week after the seminar.


editorial@accjournal.ca
