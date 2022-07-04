More than $140,000 raised for officers affected by Saanich bank shooting

Six members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team sustained gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery at the Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on June 28. The two suspects died at the scene. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

More than $140,000 – and counting – has been raised in the three days since an online fundraiser was created to support the Greater Victoria police officers involved in a Saanich bank shootout last week.

“Our hope is that none of our members need to worry about any financial burden during this time and can focus on healing and being together with their loved ones,” organizer Chelsea Cofield wrote on the fundraiser page.

“As a result of this incident, multiple sworn and civilian members of the Saanich Police Association (SPA) and Victoria City Police Union (VCPU) have been physically and mentally injured. The total impact of this event is still unknown as some of our officers are facing life-altering injuries.”

Six members of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) sustained gunshot wounds in a shootout with two armed suspects at the Bank of Montreal location on Shelbourne Street in Saanich on June 28.

Started by the Saanich Police Association and the Victoria City Police Union, the fundraiser was created in response to requests from the community and will be used “in a variety of ways including but not limited to accommodation and transportation for families of those who are in hospital, psychological support, modifications to homes to allow for future transition from hospital and much more.”

A joint committee has been created to ensure members and their families are taken care of during this time.

Saanich Chief Const. Dean Duthie on June 30 said three GVERT members remain in hospital recovering from extensive surgeries after sustaining life-threatening injuries with one in the intensive care unit. The other three officers have been released from the hospital and are now recovering at home.

For more information on the fundraiser, go to gofundme.com/f/saanich-police-and-victoria-police-union-members.

