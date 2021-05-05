More than 280,000 COVD vaccines administered in Interior Health

Almost 40% of eligible adults in Interior Health have received their first vaccine

Ashcroft resident Kathy Cumming (l) gets the COVID-19 vaccine from Lisa Colwell, LPN on May 3. Nearly 40 per cent of eligible Interior Health residents have received their first COVID vaccination. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

As of the end of April, Interior Health has delivered more than 280,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, meaning that more than 39 per cent of IH residents have been immunized.

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered in IH on Dec. 22, 2020. Since then, more than 260,000 people in the region have received their first dose, and more than 14,000 people have received their second dose. The goal is to offer the vaccine to every eligible person in the region.

“Interior Health’s immunization campaign is running at full speed and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown in a statement. “Every dose brings us closer to widespread immunization in IH. This is our biggest tool in the fight against COVID-19.”

The Interior’s vaccine roll-out is a coordinated effort between Interior Health, the First Nations Health Authority, First Nations communities, municipalities, and regional districts.

Those who registered with the provincial system for their first vaccination do not need to register again for their second one. You will get a notification about booking your second vaccine appointment approximately 13 weeks after you received your first dose. You should have an opportunity to book your second appointment at or near 16 weeks or 112 days from the date you received your first dose.

In B.C. the interval between the first and second dose is 16 weeks, which aligns with the recommendations from Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization. A delay in receiving your second dose beyond 16 weeks is acceptable, although people should prioritize their second dose appointment to ensure they have longer lasting protection.



