A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

More than 75% of B.C. adults have 1st dose of COVID vaccine

The federal government has confirmed a boost in the Moderna vaccine will be coming later this month

The British Columbia government is working on incorporating a “significant additional” shipment of the Moderna vaccine into its plans as it pushes for more people to sign up for their second dose.

A joint statement from the provincial health officer and health minister says the federal government has confirmed a boost in Moderna vaccine will be coming later this month.

The first-dose vaccine rates for adults has crested 75 per cent, while it’s 73.1 per cent for those 12 and older in the province.

Almost 500,000 people have had their second dose of vaccine.

B.C. reported 180 new cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection in the 24 hours up to June 11. There are 162 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, down from 176 on Thursday and 195 on Wednesday. One death was recorded, for a total of 1,730 since the pandemic began.

– with files from Tom Fletcher

