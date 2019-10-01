Emergency crews on scene after a crash in the 13300-block of 104th Avenue on Monday, Sept. 30. (Photos: Curtis Kreklau)

City Centre

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

A mother and two children were not seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street in Surrey’s City Centre neighbourhood Monday evening.

A stroller could be seen tipped over in the street.

“Both girls, aged one and five years old, were treated in hospital for minor injuries,” Constable Richard Wright told the Now-Leader, noting they were hit by a vehicle at a “very slow speed.”

“The mother and children were crossing outside of the marked crosswalk,” he added.

Police described the injuries as “bumps and bruises.”

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and has been co-operative with police.

It happened just before 5 p.m. when the woman, pushing an infant in a stroller and walking with another toddler, crossed 104th Avenue at 133A Street not far from Surrey City Hall.

Surrey RCMP are reminding both drivers and pedestrians to be cautious on roads, particularly at this time of year in darker and sometimes rainy conditions.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday
Next story
Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Just Posted

South Cariboo singer set to share the rhythms of her heart

Professional singer Ingrid Mapson will perform in Ashcroft on Oct. 6

Marxist-Leninist candidate announced for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Elaine Wismer will be running in the federal election this month

Three mosaics will be revealed during Japanese Canadian Mosaics Unveiling Celebration

The celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Ashcroft Public Library

Ashcroft Seniors bring home the gold

16 local participants competed in the 2019 55+ BC Games in Kelowna this September

Smile Cookie sales will help local student purchase new hearing aids

‘Last year we raised just over $3,000. This year we’ve raised considerably more’

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Injured woman rescued from B.C. trail after group leaves her behind

North Shore Rescue in Vancouver says it is ‘extremely concerning’

Liberal Party salmon farm pledge ‘destructive,’ industry group says

Justin Trudeau platform calls for ‘closed containment’ by 2025

Mother, young children struck while crossing street near Surrey City Hall

Surrey RCMP say the mother and her two daughters were taken to hospital with minor injuries

Vancouver hotel sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

Union has been picketing since Sept. 19

Trudeau, Scheer, May fight for votes in Toronto while Singh sticks with B.C.

Trudeau is spending a second day on gun-control policy

How risky is eating red meat? New papers provoke controversy

New research says you probably don’t need to stop eating steak

Most Read