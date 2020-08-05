Motorcyclist struck by bighorn sheep fails to identify suspect

Would you try to pass someone along this stretch of the Trans-Canada north of Lytton known as the snake pit? One driver recently did, with unfortunate results. (Photo credit: BC Back Country)

By Sgt. Curtis Davis

Lytton RCMP responded to 88 calls for service between July 2 and July 30, including 31 traffic-related calls.

Hefty credit card bill

On July 4, a black Camaro was recorded on Highway 12 travelling at 161 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. The Vancouver driver of the rental car was stopped and served a ticket for excessive speed. The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the rental company said they would be billing the client’s credit card.

Double drinking and driving trouble

On July 5, following a complaint from our partners in Ashcroft, we stopped a westbound Ford Ranger. The driver, from Abbotsford, had been drinking as he drove home. He failed a roadside test. The vehicle was towed and the driver was prohibited from driving.

Also on July 5, a westbound Ford was noted travelling at 125 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. The Mission resident was given a roadside test for impairment, which resulted in a seven-day driving prohibition, and his vehicle was impounded.

Westside assault

On July 7 we attended an assault on the Westside after we were called by the Ministry of Children and Family Development. We found evidence of a recent assault, and a resident was arrested and taken to cells in Lytton. He was released the following day on multiple conditions to ensure the safety of all involved. He will appear in court at Lillooet on Sept. 8.

Snake pit surprise

On July 14, a Maple Ridge driver attempted to illegally pass a tractor trailer in the “snake pit” at the bottom of Tank Hill on the Trans-Canada. Yes, we were surprised as well. The tractor trailer driver was not aware he was being passed until he had pinned the van against the westbound concrete barrier. To make matters worse for our Maple Ridge driver, he was a suspended driver driving a company vehicle. He was given a court date of Nov. 12.

No licence to drive

Also on July 14, one of our officers was parked at the Kanaka Bar pullout when he noticed a vehicle heading eastbound without any licence plates. The driver attempted to hide in a nearby subdivision, but our training gave us the ability to easily locate the vehicle. The driver, from Lytton, was suspected of being impaired and was confirmed to be a prohibited driver. He too will appear in court on Nov. 12.

Train tragedy

On July 17, just after midnight, we assisted Canadian Pacific Police with a tragic file. A Lytton resident was struck by an eastbound train on the CP tracks. BC Ambulance and the Lytton Fire Department did exceptional work getting the man out from under the train and into St. Bartholomew’s Hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away as a result of his injuries. CP Police and the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate.

Tahoe tampered with

On July 24, when we were heading to a complaint on the Westside, we found that the police Tahoe parked at the spur had been tampered with. It would appear that someone tried to pry the driver’s side door open. In my three years here, this has been only the second time something like this happened. Last year someone stood or jumped on the hood. It’s unfortunate, as a number of vehicles are stored on the Westside when the ferry is out and we trust that they will be operational when needed. On a related note, I think we are all pleased that the ferry is open again!

Sheep 1 – Motorcycle 0

On July 29, we had two motorcycle crashes. The first was on Highway 8 and involved a Harley Davidson and a bighorn sheep. The motorcyclist was travelling the highway when a couple of animals jumped across the road. One struck his motorcycle, causing him to crash. Thankfully, he was up and about when we arrived, and was taken to hospital to be assessed. The offending sheep could not be identified among the many on the hillside.

Also on July 29, a motorcyclist was involved in a crash on Highway 1, on the west side of Jackass Summit. He was flown from Lytton by air ambulance.

Be careful with fire

We are currently experiencing a hot spell. Please be careful with fire. 2020 has been challenging enough.

If you have information on any Lytton police files or crimes, call the detachment at (250) 455-2225. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



