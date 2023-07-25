Motorists asked not to stop for photos at Highway 20 fire west of Anahim Lake

There are several reports of motorists stopping to take pictures at Young Creek wildfire

Stopping and taking pictures while crews are working in the fire zone along Highway 20 west of Anahim Lake is something motorists are being asked to resist doing.

BCWS noted there have been several reports of motorists pulling over to take photos around active work sites along the highway since it reopened July 24.

“The BC Wildfire Service and BC Transportation and Infrastructure understand the public interest and concern regarding the wildfire,” noted the BCWS.

“Nonetheless, we would like to remind the public that in order for wildfire suppression activities to continue safely and effectively, motorists must continue travelling and not stop. Public interference has a direct impact on the effectiveness of fire suppression activities and poses safety risks to both the public and responders who are working to contain these fires. We appreciate your attention to this important matter and thank you for your continued understanding and patience.”

The BC Wildfire Service said it continues to respond to the Young Creek (VA1735) wildfire, located within Tweedsmuir Park and approximately 35 kilometres west of Anahim Lake near Heckman Pass.

On July 24, the Incident Management Team (IMT) responsible for managing the Young Creek wildfire and BC Transportation and Infrastructure determined it was safe to reopen Highway 20 in both directions for all traffic between Bella Coola and Anahim Lake during the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Young Creek fire is now 3,360 ha in size. It is a wildfire of note and is still considered out of control.

Lightning is the suspected cause of this fire which was discovered on July 15.

