UPDATE: Loose dog on Coquihalla Highway has been saved

The dog is reportedly in the care of a passing motorists, dog’s owner still unknown

UPDATE: 2:00 p.m.

A post on social media indicats the dog has been saved and is no longer running loose on the Coquihalla Highway.

The dog is in the care of a passing motorist who is looking for the dog’s owner.

A motorist travelling on the Coquihalla is reporting a dog running loose down the highway near the Zopkios brake check.

According to Jeneane Ruscheinsky the black dog was dragging a leash near the runaway lane, about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Apparently a truck driver pulled over and tried to catch the dog but the pup took off.

Ruscheinsky is hoping that someone is able to find the dog and bring it to safety, before it wanders onto the highway.

RCMP have been notified.

If you see this dog or have more information on it’s whereabouts please email newstips@kelownacapnews.com

