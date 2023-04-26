(RCMP logo)

Mounties seize drugs, cash, weapons at Slumber Lodge in Williams Lake

Multiple arrests were made and the individuals were later released pending further investigation

Mounties seized drugs, weapons and cash from multiple units at a motel in downtown Williams Lake on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

RCMP said the Cariboo-Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit (CC-CRU) executed multiple search warrants targeting prolific offenders involved in drug trafficking in Williams Lake.

“An investigation into suspected drug trafficking resulted in multiple units at the Slumber Lodge being searched simultaneously,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations in a news release.

“During the searches police located and seized suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl as well as weapons and cash.”

Police also recovered a military uniform which had been recently stolen from Canadian Military personnel while in the city.

Saunderson said .

The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

