MP Brad Vis pushes for federal support for Lytton and disaster management in B.C.

Brad Vis, Conservative M.P. for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon, has released a statement following a federal emergency debate regarding the recent floods in B.C.

“Late last night, I stood in the House of Commons and called on the federal government to work with partners to rebuild the Village of Lytton, to fund critical infrastructure and to empower First Nations to have more control over disaster management.”

The House of Commons held an emergency debate Wednesday night on the devastating floods in in this province, amid increased attention to how ill-prepared the country is for the effects of a changing climate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used the debate to once again assure British Columbians that the federal government, which has already deployed more than 500 Canadian Armed Forces members, will be there to support them and help them rebuild from the flooding and deadly mudslides.

Vis spoke from his experience working with the communities affected by multiple natural disasters this year.

“For the majority of my tenure as a Member of Parliament, my staff and I have been tackling and managing crisis after crisis,” he said. “From a record summer of wildfires leading to the near destruction of Lytton to the current flood recovery efforts, there is a significant amount of work to be done.”

He said that Trudeau has provided assurance that the federal government will be there as a partner in rebuilding Lytton and fund other recovery efforts across the province from the recent disasters.

“I cannot be more thankful for the thousands of people, all across my riding and Canada who have come to aid and show their sympathy for our corner of this beautiful country. In a Team Canada approach, I will continue to work collaboratively with all members of the opposition to address these issues,” he said. “I am squarely focused on getting the resources British Columbia needs.”

-with files from Canadian Press

