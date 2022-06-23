MP Caputo supports amendment that denounces the abuse of children

Bill C-291 seeks to change ‘child pornography’ to ‘child sexual abuse material’

Frank Caputo is the MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

Frank Caputo is the MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo supported an amendment this week to change the terminology in the Criminal Code.

Bill C-291, tabled by North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, seeks to change the sub-section term “child pornography” to “child sexual abuse material.”

Arnold said small changes like the proposed amendment can make big differences in people’s lives, especially children. Ensuring the Criminal Code reflects and correctly identifies that the material contains the abuse of children, he added, is the “minimum Canadians should expect in modern legislation.”

Caputo had originally raised the issue in his maiden speech to the House of Commons in November. The goal, he said then, was for the bill to reflect the community values that denounce the abuse of children.

“Words matter,” he told the House. “Pornography describes media between consenting adults. Children can never consent to sexual activity with adults. This is why sexual depiction of a child must be called what it is: abuse.”

The term child pornography, he added, “sanitizes” the harm done to children, who are forced to live with the trauma for the rest of their lives. Caputo said the seriousness of the outcome should be reflected in the terminology used in legislation.

“This is a change that victims and advocates have been seeking for too long,” he said. “The time to make this simple, yet meaningful, change is now.”

ALSO READ: MP Frank Caputo backs Save Juno Beach campaign

ALSO READ: MP Caputo tables bill targeting repeat offenders


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. reconsidering signing incentives for new family doctors following push back

Just Posted

A map shows proposed changes to federal ridings in southern B.C. (Photo credit: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission)
Commissioners hear feedback on proposed federal riding changes

The Ashcroft Library is closed through mid-July as it undergoes renovations, but hours at the Cache Creek Library have been expanded while work continues. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Extended hours at Cache Creek Library while Ashcroft branch closed

A flag flutters above Ashcroft and the Mesa to the east of Highway 97C. Celebrate Canada Day in Clinton and Ashcroft on July 1, with free events in both communities. (Photo credit: Ryan Lake)
Canada Day celebrations coming up in Ashcroft and Clinton

‘Ashcroft and District Stampede Queen And Princess Chosen At Fashion Show’ (June 22, 1972): ‘Pictured are the five contestants for Stampede Queen. (Left to right): Nelda Stocking, Cheryl Oliver, Roberta Morgan, Penny Cumming, and Sheila Booth. Chosen Queen was Sheila Booth and Roberta Morgan Princess. Congratulations!’ (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> archives)
In 1972, an Ashcroft Stampede Queen and Princess are crowned