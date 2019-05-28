Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Jati Sidhu (third from left) with (from left) Ashcroft councillors Nadine Davenport and Deb Tuohey, Ashcroft mayor Barbara Roden, and Ashcroft councillors Jonah Anstett and Marilyn Anderson. Photo: Seamus Heffernan

MP visits northern communities to meet with councils, stakeholders

MP confident that municipalities are in good hands

Jati Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, made a two-day road trip through the northern part of the riding last week, to welcome new and returning municipal elected officials in the region and meet with other community stakeholders.

“One of the challenges of a large, rural riding is making the most of our travel time to connect with as many constituents and community leaders as possible,” Sidhu said. “This trip saw us make stops in Boston Bar, Lytton, Lillooet, Cache Creek, and Ashcroft before heading back home.”

On May 23 Sidhu met with recently-elected Cache Creek mayor Santo Talarico and councillors Annette Pittman, Wendy Coomber, and Sue Peters. Later that afternoon, Sidhu sat down with Ashcroft’s new mayor Barbara Roden and her all-new council team of Marilyn Anderson, Jonah Anstett, Nadine Davenport, and Deb Tuohey.

The wide-ranging discussions covered topics including housing, Internet access, health care, and crime. Sidhu was impressed with the obvious passion and determination on display.

“I want to thank both teams for meeting on such short notice and their enthusiasm for working with my office on upcoming projects,” Sidhu said. “On both occasions, we enjoyed great dialogue, ones that left me confident these communities are in good hands.

“I look forward to assisting these leaders in their goals in any way I can.”


