Heavy rains have caused mudslides which have once more closed Highway 97 north of Cache Creek.

The highway is closed from the junction with Highway 1 in Cache Creek to Clinton. An alternate route is available on Highways 24 and 5 and Highway 1.

There is no estimated time of reopening. The next update will be at 7 p.m. on August 2.

For information about current road condtions, go to www.drivebc.ca.



