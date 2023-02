DriveBC noted the closure just after 2 p.m.

Highway 5 has been closed in both directions following a multi-vehicle incident south of Barriere Thursday afternoon (Feb 9).

The incident occurred between Clough Road and Agate Bay Road. An assessment is currently underway. Detours are available via Highways 1, 24 or 97. Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control, notes DriveBC

The estimated time of reopening is between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House